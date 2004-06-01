The MBA Menace

This spring, more than 100,000 men and women in the United States–and many more overseas–will graduate with a master’s degree in business administration. Management theorist and critic Henry Mintzberg has a few words for them.

Dear new MBA:

Congratulations! You have a sparkling new degree, highly prized in this world. You have learned a great many things about business. You have invested two years of your life, not to mention lost wages and a small fortune in tuition, in this impressive undertaking. As a result, you are fully qualified to go out and become a menace to society.

Granted, this isn’t fully the fault of your school. Nothing personal, but full-time MBA programs by their nature attract many of the wrong people–too impatient and analytical, with little experience in management itself. These may be fine traits for students, but they can be tragically ill-suited for managers.

Conventional MBA programs then compound the error by giving the wrong impression of management: that managers are important people disconnected from the daily work of making products and producing services; that managing is largely about decision making through analysis; that managers pronounce deliberate strategies for everyone else to implement; and worst of all, that by sitting still in a classroom for a couple of years, you are now ready to manage anything.

Sure, you’ve taken courses called “management” and “strategy.” But these were about looking in from the outside. The truth is, no one can become a manager in a classroom. Management is not a profession, nor is it science. It is a practice that depends mostly on craft and significantly on art. Craft is learned by experience. Art can, of course, be admired in a classroom–think of all the visionaries you read about in cases. But voyeurism is not management, either, nor does it develop creativity.

Trying to teach people who have never practiced is worse than a waste of time– it demeans management. –Henry Mintzberg

Take the case study. Now that is the “real world.” Everyone debating what the CEO of XYZ Corporation should do next. Heady stuff. But what did you really know about XYZ? Did you even hear of it before you spent an hour on the case? Is that how we should be training our leaders: to read a few pages and then pronounce a future?

Sure, it’s great to expose people to the experiences of others. Cases can do that well. But only for people who have had sufficient experience of their own–and then only to appreciate other situations, not to pronounce on them with the most superficial of knowledge.