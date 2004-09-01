Keeping SCORE

When Frank Leibold retired in 2001, he fully expected that retirement would give him the time needed to finish his first book, From the Boardroom to the Classroom: Competencies for a Life of Success. He also thought he’d spend more time golfing, fishing, and visiting his nine grandchildren.

But the former executive soon found himself wanting to return to the world of work. After building his career as corporate director of technical development at Corning Inc., vice president of sales and marketing at Celwave Technologies Inc., and group president at Alcatel North America, Leibold founded his own management consulting firm in the late ’80s. Drawing on his additional experience as a professor of business administration and head of the marketing department at Averett University in Danville, Va., he decided to further integrate his knowledge of business and passion for learning. “I just want to give back my experience,” Leibold says. “I want to help new entrepreneurs and small business owners to become successes.”

Today, Leibold, 65, is one of the more than 1,200 online counselors volunteering for SCORE, a nonprofit organization that coaches entrepreneurs via email, as well as in workshops and seminars. Since January — in just over six months — Leibold has mentored more than 800 people, sent more than 2,000 emails, and established himself as the only SCORE counselor who’s worked with leaders in all 50 states. From his Myrtle Beach, S.C. home, Leibold works with people building businesses in locations ranging from Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to Guam and Germany. Fast Company caught up with Leibold to learn more about his approach to mentoring — and what he’s learned working with leaders around the world.

Seed the Need

Leibold says that about 30% of the people who contact him don’t ask the right questions initially. A client might ask how to market a product he’s developing when the real issue is whether his idea is feasible. They’re not sure what they want, and it takes some probing and clarification to figure it out.

In fact, some business owners simply send him emails containing phrases such as “new business,” “invention,” and “startup,” but lacking specific questions. Leibold replies to ask for more information, but many never get back to him. “They don’t know what their questions are,” he says. “These are not the ones that are successful.”

Leibold gauges his correspondents’ needs and helps them understand them better by continually asking for specifics. How is your company incorporated? What is your target market? How will you reach the market? How will you promote the product? How will you use the Web? “Make sure you understand their real needs,” he says. “This can take a fair amount of probing.”

Show Focus

When Brian Peasley was developing a business plan for his digital mapping company, he read several books on the topic before turning to the Web to do even more research. The result? A 16-part plan that, in the end, was overkill. “In retrospect, I was covering something that wasn’t really pertinent,” Peasley says.