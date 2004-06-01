Brush with Success

Innovation: A paint that absorbs pollution
Available: Near future
For years, the war on city pollution has been fought with bans on car traffic, taxes, and clean-fuel inducements. But at the European Commission’s Indoortron labs in Ispra, Italy, Dr. Dimitris Kotzias may have a better solution: a paint that munches up to 90% of the atmosphere’s nitrogen oxide and 30% of its nitrogen dioxide.
This is a lot more exciting than watching paint dry: The new coatings contain nanoparticles of titanium dioxide and calcium carbonate (common chalk). The titanium dioxide traps pollutants and, with a little sunlight, converts them to nitric acid. The calcium carbonate then neutralizes the acid, which the next rain washes away.
The big find: polysiloxane, the polymer used as a base material. Previous polymers were overwhelmed by the titanium dioxide, but polysiloxane is proving strangely resistant. One coat of paint should last five years.
Maryland-based Millennium Chemicals already has filed a patent and is, according to New Scientist, bringing an “ecopaint” to market. (The company says it hasn’t set a date.) But Kotzias is even more excited about an indoor version that could decompose benzene–a big contributor to leukemia–from carpets and cigarette smoke. “It would be,” he says, “a fantastic application.”