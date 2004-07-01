GE Smackdown!

“Everyone in the world will meet with me — at least once. A great part of this job is that I get to go places to pick up that next best idea.”

Gosh! Jeff Immelt runs the most valuable company on earth. But at Dartmouth (his alma mater), in an unscripted talk and in a Q&A with B-school students, Immelt exuded bubbly wonderment: Gee, I’m running a company with 300,000 employees, and my simple little job is just to keep it growing!

Of course, in close to three years at the helm of GE, Immelt has learned that his job is anything but simple. GE and other companies, he admitted, face a period of slow growth and intense price competition. “This will be a very discerning, very differentiated era,” with clear winners and losers, he said.

So while Immelt enthused infectiously on the future, he also offered a grounded playbook for leadership in the tough present. Like his predecessor, Jack Welch, Immelt is a voracious reader. “Good leaders,” he said, “are very curious, and they spend a lot of time trying to learn things.” Immelt tries to set aside 20% of his time for thinking and reconceptualizing.

And like Welch, known for deep dives into operating details, Immelt said he is involved with 40 projects at GE that represent “imagination breakthroughs.” He has developed his own guidelines to judge new opportunities, favoring those that are technically based, have multiple revenue streams, and allow GE to own the customer interface. “You want a business that’s tough?” he asked. “Try selling lightbulbs to Wal-Mart.”

Maybe it was the absence of TV cameras, but Immelt came across as surprisingly laid-back and candid. He didn’t have his captain-of-industry costume on, and he wasn’t more-powerful-than-thou. He seemed human — and, if bubbly, still serious.