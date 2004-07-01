CEO See-Ya!

What kind of CEO can’t manage a mortgage business in an era of low rates and a hot real-estate market? A government-sponsored one, apparently. With the help of Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC, we vote to “repo” Fannie Mae CEO Franklin D. Raines.

Fannie Mae

CEO: Franklin D. Raines

Tenure: 5 years

Five-Year Record

Total Shareholder Return: 5.2%

Peer Index Return: 14.6%

S&P 500 Return: -19.2%

Total CEO Pay: $52 million

Fannie Mae trades cash or securities for lenders’ mortgages, then manages the portfolio. Translation: Wake up breathing, earn fee. Yet Raines, who made $17 million in 2003, has presided over a flat stock price and bruised shareholder’s equity. Worse, the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight says Fannie Mae used improper accounting.