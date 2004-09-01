Readers’ Choice: No Leading Without Reading

Who: Distinguished professor of business at the University of Southern California; author, On Becoming a Leader (Perseus, 2003)

His Pick: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

Why: “At least read Henry IV, parts one and two, for a vision of heroic leadership. Glendower says, ‘I can call spirits from the vasty deep.’ And Hotspur replies, ‘So can any man; but will they come when you do call for them?’ Courage is getting people to march behind your ideas. And read Coriolanus. He couldn’t rise to the occasion when the situation was thrust on him.”

Also Read: The March of Folly, by Barbara W. Tuchman (Random House, 1984), and Five Days in London, May 1940, by John Lukacs (Yale University Press, 2001).

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld

Who: professor and associate dean, Yale School of Management; author, The Hero’s Farewell (Oxford University Press, 1991)

His Pick: Authentic Leadership, by Bill George (Jossey-Bass, 2003)

Why: “This has brilliant ideas about the risks worth taking and the content of the character of the CEO. The author, the former CEO of Medtronic, is really candid about his own mishaps in a way that’s a model for credibility. It’s not antiseptic; there’s no theorizing, no cliches, andÊno spin. Just what you want in a leader.”