Employee Savings Plan

Not sure where all your money is going? Try asking the people who spend it. In late 2001, faced with rapidly shrinking revenue, computer storage giant EMC turned to employees to help reduce costs. CFO Bill Teuber created the Office for Cost Efficiency, a cross-functional team led by his finance department. And in a companywide memo, he asked everyone for ideas. Since then, 2,000 suggestions have poured in–and 100 have actually been put into action, yielding total savings of more than $17 million. Here are a few.