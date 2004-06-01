Masters of Design: Burt Rutan

Rutan is the genius behind the Voyager plane, a multipropeller aircraft that in 1986 circled the globe on a single tank of gas. Rutan, who started an outfit in the Mojave Desert called Scaled Composites, has produced more than 300 experimental-aircraft designs. “He is almost single-handedly shaping suborbital flight exploration in pursuit of a universal dream to fly high,” says Ideo’s Jane Fulton Suri. On April 8, Rutan sent his test craft, SpaceShipOne, nearly 20 miles above the Earth–one-third the distance to space. Why not all the way? He received government permission only to burn the rocket for 40 seconds, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “the sky’s the limit.”