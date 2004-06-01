Masters of Design: Sam Farber

A serial entrepreneur with an economics degree from Harvard, Sam Farber foresaw the bottom-line benefits of great design as far back as 1960, when he launched COPCO, a kitchen-design company. His second venture, OXO, which makes the popular kitchen tools with rubberlike handles called Good Grips, proves that consumers are indeed willing to pay $6 for a potato peeler that works better and looks great. Says Sara Beckman, senior lecturer at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business: “OXO tools are used by lead designers in companies like IBM and by faculty in many business schools to show how thoughtful design can be used to launch new businesses–and change entire marketplaces.” With his third company, WOVO, Farber continues his relentless focus on teaming with designers to create products that solve real human needs.