Hamiltonian Keys to Business Success

You are $1.54 billion in debt. One-half of your board is attempting an unfriendly management buyout, while the other half wants to move headquarters from Philadelphia to the banks of the Potomac. The second-largest revenue stream has dried up due to a customer boycott, and your most feared competitor has threatened you with a duel to the death. What do you do?

This isn’t a hypothetical. One man, Alexander Hamilton, creator of the original New Economy, father of our first economy, dealt successfully with these issues (except maybe for the duel part). Why else would you find him on the $10 bill? This month, on July 11, we commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Hamilton “interview” — the 19th-century term for illegal pistol dueling — with Aaron Burr. Hamilton lost and was mortally wounded within sight of New York City, the commercial capital. The nation’s first secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton created our national bank and public credit system. He coauthored the Federalist papers that envisioned our capitalist economic system. And he left us with seven keys to business success that are as applicable today as they were in 1804.