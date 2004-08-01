French Hours

Hollywood works. If you’re ever foolish enough to shoot a movie, you’ll discover something amazing: Everyone does his job.

People show up on time. They do what they’re supposed to do. The boom guy doesn’t criticize the best boy; the assistant director doesn’t call in sick. Everyone on a movie crew knows that for freelancers, entire careers depend on not screwing up.

So if the system is so terrific, why does it cost $50 million to make a mediocre film and $100 million to make a terrible one?

One reason that movies cost so much is that the very same work rules and union policies that let a film crew run like a well-oiled machine also impose a hefty tax on flexibility. You might want the key grip to help hold the boom, or the lighting team to come in a few minutes early to set something up, but they won’t. They won’t be nasty or intransigent, but they just won’t go the extra mile. The rules are crystal clear.

This applies even to lunch. At a certain time, after a certain number of hours, the set shuts down. Lunch is served. Not just a granola bar. Lunch. It’s astonishing how well fed everyone is on a movie set.

After the mandated lunch break, everyone gets back to work, but the loss of time and momentum is huge. And you can’t make it up by staying late. If you stay even a minute past the cutoff point, everyone gets a significant overtime bonus.

While this rigidity serves a purpose, it underscores a critical thing about work in the movies (and work everywhere else). If we get too comfortable, if everything is business as usual, it can be hard to create something remarkable.