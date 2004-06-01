This issue of Fast Company has its own Free Prize Inside.
Earlier this year, Fast Company worked with contributing writer Seth Godin to create a directory of people and organizations that can help you develop and deliver great products and services.
Bull Market 2004 is a compendium of companies that can help you make things happen. The first edition highlights copywriters, brainstormers, newsletters, graphic designers, namers, logo designers, printers, jingle writers, and other people, teams, companies, and organizations that can help you be remarkable.
Fast Company readers can download the 465-page toolbook for free (Bull Market usually costs $21.)
Bull Market 2004
- Click here to download (PDF, 2.2 MB)
Articles by Seth Godin
