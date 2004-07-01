Turn Change Into Dollars

What did it take for Hewlett-Packard to go from a testing-and-measurement company to computers to focusing on printers to being services-oriented? People inside the company saw market shifts and embraced them. (Have you needed an audio oscillator lately?) This is a course for managing those kinds of changes. Students, typically senior execs from fast-growth or large organizations, come in with a real issue — a slow-developing new product or a need to identify new growth areas — and apply the lessons to it immediately. They diagnose problems down to their root causes and then plan how to fix them. “If the diagnosis is right,” says professor Charles O’Reilly, “then the action planning is pretty straightforward.” You go home with CD-ROMs of course essentials to teach to your team. “You have to take the ideas and implement them,” O’Reilly says. Intel and Pfizer execs are frequent attendees, and IBM has built its internal business leadership model around the course’s concepts.

Marc Gareton, a senior VP at Warner Home Video, attended the course last November to figure out how to evolve his business unit within Warner Bros. without falling victim to the mistakes companies often endure during periods of change. “The course was really strong on change management,” says Gareton. “You need to devote a lot of time and energy to communication and getting feedback in order to be successful.”

