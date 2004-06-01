Masters of Design: Geoff McFetridge

Few people better exemplify the boundarylessness of today’s design world than Geoff McFetridge. A 33-year-old graphic designer, animator, filmmaker, and “all-around visual auteur,” McFetridge created the opening title sequences for such Hollywood movies as Adaptation and The Virgin Suicides, fashioned products for Nike, and will be launching his own skateboard company, dubbed Atwater. A member of the Director’s Bureau, a sort of artists’ collective that helps art directors in all media to line up projects, McFetridge is now helping other designers cross these same boundaries. Says Paul Warwick Thompson, director of the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, who has included McFetridge’s graphics in the museum’s recent Triennial Exhibition: “He is part of a new generation of designers who are eager to leap the old divides between image and product, design and art, the flat page and the moving image.”