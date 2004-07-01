From the discussion board at Google IPO Central ( www.google-ipo.com ), an independent site dedicated to the upcoming Google stock offering.

April 29, 6:39 p.m.

Author: Wickedliquids

It’s done — Google’s filed. Morgan Stanley lead underwriter — the salivating begins.

April 29, 8:58 p.m.

Author: outofcontrol

I WANT TO GOOGLE!! Where is the auction? I am ready to go!

May 6, 1:43 p.m.

Author: hawkeye

I have been very intrigued with this Google IPO thing and want to get in on the action. My gut feeling is to do some quick trading after the dutch auction. I have a new wife and a bit of extra cash (maybe $1,000?) we would like to obtain a profit with.

May 6, 2:48 p.m.

Author: pr_in_the_house

Relax people: I’m wondering with all these people on caffeine thinking they are going to make millions from a couple thousand that we are setting ourselves up for a huge bubble. Just some thoughts. Sit down and take a deep breath.

May 7, 1:39 p.m.

Author: coolbeema

hello. I’m a chinese resident, what’s the way for me to invest in google shares? any gentleman can help me?

May 9, 9:53 p.m.

Author: doggcheez

Speaking of IPOs what’s the word on the Domino’s Pizza IPO? I know it’s no Google.