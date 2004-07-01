The 8 Habits of Effective Job Searchers

Who She is: Senior partner and practice leader, global consumer products, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Active in CFO and CMO practice, and works with senior chairman Gerry Roche on high-profile CEO searches.

Go-To Person For: PepsiCo, private equity firms Kravis Kohlberg Roberts and Forstmann Little.

What one piece of advice do you give the job candidates you meet?

This is all mine. I call it the five Cs and three Ts. I’m giving my trade secrets away by telling you! First, the five Cs. These are things candidates should think about, and then decide what’s most important.

Challenges Is this new job going to broaden you? Is this setting you up for success or failure? How does this add to where you want to go? I look at this, too: If a candidate has already “been there, done that” in terms of the job duties, then the motivational level won’t be there. Are they going for the glamorous title? If so, they may be reaching for failure.

Company This goes beyond homework on the company’s financial performance. You see yourself in the mirror and think, “I am brand X.” You have to be true to that. Do I feel more like a Procter & Gamble? Or do I feel more entrepreneurial?

Culture Within each of us is a set of values that charge us up every day. We want to believe that what we’re doing is lined up with the values of the company. Is there integrity and good communication? Or is this a culture with a lot of toxic managers? When you’re CEO, you get to set the tone. What are you going to do?