60 Seconds With George Foreman

He is America’s preeminent pitchman (second, possibly, to Bob Dole). George Foreman, twice the heavyweight box-ing champ, has lent his name or smiling mug to mufflers, grills, household cleansers, exercise equipment, and more. Most recently, Foreman (jacket size 52) signed on to promote a line of “big guy” clothing for Casual Male. Over lunch, he spoke about fear, fighting, fat, and how a near-death experience changed his life.

Fast Company : You’ve endorsed everything from mufflers to sausage. What’s the deal?

Foreman: It started with Meineke in 1993. They took a chance on me. Most athletes, you sign us up, and then we go get in trouble. I wanted to tell boxers: Stay clean, stay cool. Business is big, and it’s always going to be there. Shooting a basketball, hitting a baseball is a temporary thing–unless you’re like me, where you go on forever.

FC: Speaking of which, you want to get back into the ring. You’re 55 now. Aren’t you afraid?

Foreman: Sure, I’m afraid! Everyone should be afraid. There’s nothing wrong with fear. Once the fear’s gone, you sit there and say, “I don’t care if the Dow goes up or down, I’ve got my money.” That’s not living. I need a challenge. This is a big message to people out there who think their lives are over: Be happy that you’re scared. Let’s go!

FC: What are you doing to get ready to fight again?

Foreman: I need to get down to 225 pounds. Forty pounds. That’s a real challenge.