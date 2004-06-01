advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Office Handbook

By Ryan Underwood1 minute Read

In the course of your work, you may be required to train an offshore worker hired to replace you at one-tenth the cost. In such a situation, please adhere to the following guidelines.

Cultural sensitivity: Help make new employees feel welcome. Outgoing personnel are encouraged to invite their successors for bowling or a collegial round of cocktails after hours. Conversely, management discourages coarse imitations of Indian accents or the wearing of oversized novelty turbans. Chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” will not be tolerated.

Sabotage: Associates must refrain from knowingly misguiding new foreign colleagues as to the nature of their assignments (e.g., “No, really. We intentionally crash the system twice a day.”). Likewise, the destruction of Company property will be met with stiff Orwellian punishment. Remember, your address and Social Security number remain in our files indefinitely.

Media Appearances: Contact with any media organization that may impugn the reputation of the Company is strictly forbidden. Similarly, book and movie deals may trigger a vengeful character-assassination campaign. Please refer all inquiries to public relations at the Company’s Bermuda headquarters.

Severance Pay: In recognition of your efforts, the Company offers one week’s pay upon completion of your training assignment–plus $100 if you refer an offshore worker who is eventually hired. In addition, a Company-logo coffee mug will be awarded to employees with at least 15 years of continuous service.

Reemployment: Employees who successfully adhere to the above guidelines may be eligible for part-time contract work, which pays less and provides zero benefits.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life