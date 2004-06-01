“Our focus is on tactics that are going to work for you,” says instructor G. Richard Shell. Personal bargaining styles are determined and then the instructors work from the inside out to develop a set of tools that will be most apropos for each person. “We had some Ukrainian businesspeople in a recent course,” says Shell. “Real hard bargainers, from the alligator school of negotiating. We can’t change who they are, but we got them to focus more on the relationships. Don’t ask questions just for strategic value; get information, because with more info, you learn what the other party needs and then win more.”

Conversely, with “win-win” negotiators who put a premium on the relationship, Shell and Diamond emphasize setting high goals, showing them how not to leave opportunities on the table.

Bonus gift! Each participant gets a wallet card that distills the prep steps taught in the course.

Student Evaluation

Todd Edebohls, director of business development and sales at Amazon.com, paid his own way to take the course last year. “I’m responsible for negotiating with the third parties we do deals with,” he says. “I use the framework I learned to assess what each internal division head here wants me to get from the other side.”

The Professors: “Shell’s more the academic and Diamond’s more practical in explaining how to apply the framework. But the mix between them is a good balance and makes it so students don’t get bored.”

It’s not quite the same, but read Shell’s Bargaining for Advantage: Negotiation Strategies for Reasonable People (Penguin, 1999) and Make the Rules or Your Rivals Will (Crown Business, 2004).