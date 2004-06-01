Masters of Design: Kun-Hee Lee

In 1994, Kun-Hee Lee took Samsung back to the drawing board, launching a six-year effort to focus the Seoul, South Korea-based company on a new competitive advantage: design innovation. Lee committed $126 million to develop a global-design program by the end of the decade. He enlisted the help of the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena to establish his company’s first-ever in-house design school. Before long, the company’s top designers, and in later years, marketers and engineers, were taking full-time classes six days a week in fundamentals such as mechanical engineering and marketing. Since Lee embarked on what he calls a “design revolution,” the company has more than doubled the number of designers in top-level management positions. That’s not the only impressive change. Samsung reported record revenue of $36.9 billion for last year, and its products have won countless design awards. “An enterprise’s most vital assets lie in its design and other creative capabilities,” Lee said in a recent speech, identifying design as the single most critical factor in determining the “ultimate winner of the 21st century.” Now that’s top-level commitment.
- Peak Performers: Four masters who are leading the world of design
- J Mays, VP of Global Design, Ford Motor Co.
- David Kelley, Founder and Chairman, IDEO
- David Macaulay, Author and Illustrator
- Burt Rutan, Founder, President, and CEO, Scaled Composites
- Impact Players: Four high-impact projects that shaped the year in design–and the people who launched them
- William McDonough, Principal and founder, William McDonough + Partners
- Tom Ford , Former Creative Director, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent
- Jonathan Ive, Vice President of Industrial Design, Apple Computer Inc.
- Marcia Lausen, Founding member, AIGA Design for Democracy
- Game Changers: The risk takers and agitators who are rewriting the rules
- Adrian Van Hooydonk, President, DesignworksUSA
- Maurice Cox, Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia
- John Maeda, Professor of Media Arts and Sciences, MIT
- Arnold Wasserman, Chairman, The Idea Factory
- Collaborators: Champions who help make great design happen
- Robyn Waters, Founder and president of RW Trend, LLC
- Kun-Hee Lee, Chairman and CEO, Samsung electronics
- Sam Farber, Founder, Copco, OXO, and Wovo
- Bob Porter, Executive Vice President, SSM Health Care
- Next Generation: Meet four rising stars who are charting the future
- Yves Behar, Founder, fuseproject
- Kathleen Brandenburg, Principal and Cofounder, IA Collaborative
- Geoff McFetridge, Founder, Champion Graphics
- Angela Shen-Hsieh, President and CEO, Visual i/o
- A Jury of Their Peers
- Introducing 11 jurors–top leaders from universities, cultural institutions, and business–who helped us select our 20 Masters of Design.
- Lessons From the Masters
- These five ideas will help you incorporate design principles in your work — and better connect with customers and colleagues.