60 Seconds With Gary Baseman

Fast Company : Your name is explicitly listed with the Teacher’s Pet title. Not since Walt Disney himself has an artist had his name in the title of a Disney movie. Did you have to fight for that?

Baseman: Oh, yeah. Nobody gives you anything. They respected my work, but no company is going to give you anything without you fighting for it.

FC: How much of Teacher’s Pet is yours?

Baseman: I came up with the concept of the little dog, and the artwork is mine. And then you work together–the writers, the animators, the directors–on how you want to tell the story. When I do my own paintings, I’m trying to keep myself inspired. With this, I’m trying to keep all my artists inspired. Instead of them just copying what I do, I’m inspiring them to do better than I ever could.

FC: Let’s talk about the gore. How did you get away with squishing entire choruses of cockroaches in a Disney film?

Baseman: We had to be very playful. And we had a certain sensibility. Like with Day of the Dead, it isn’t about death, as in morbid, but celebrating life. We’re telling people not to be afraid to take chances, to open up and take risks.

FC: So what are your influences? What are the roots of pervasive art?