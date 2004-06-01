advertisement
Masters of Design: Angela Shen-Hsieh

President and CEO, Visual i/o

By Christine Canabou2 minute Read

Spreadsheets. Search-engine results. Reams of raw data. We have it all, but we can’t make sense of most of it. Angela Shen-Hsieh aims to change all of that. The Harvard-educated architect is bringing real meaning (and sanity) to this info-besotted world by redesigning the way we look at it. Shen-Hsieh, 39, is taking the cool but largely unmet promise of data visualization and applying it to serious business problems. Based in Somerville, Massachusetts, she’s a pioneering cartographer of a new user interface that helps senior decision makers from some of the world’s biggest companies–including Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Microsoft–seize solutions out of complex data. Ultimately, Shen-Hsieh fulfills the highest ambition of any designer. By bringing clarity to complexity, she’s helping companies cut through the clutter and see the big picture.

