Masters of Design

Peak Performers
Four masters who are leading the world of design
- J Mays
- VP of Global Design, Ford Motor Co.
- David Kelley
- Founder and Chairman, IDEO
- David Macaulay
- Author and Illustrator
- Burt Rutan
- Founder, president, and CEO, Scaled Composites
Impact Players
Four high-impact projects that shaped the year in design– and the people who launched them
- William McDonough
- Principal and founder, William McDonough + Partners
- Tom Ford
- former Creative Director, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent
- Jonathan Ive
- Vice President of Industrial Design, Apple Computer INC.
- Marcia Lausen
- Founding member, AIGA Design for Democracy
Game Changers
The risk takers and agitators who are rewriting the rules
- Adrian Van Hooydonk
- President, DesignworksUSA
- Maurice Cox
- Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia
- John Maeda
- Professor of Media Arts and Sciences, MIT
- Arnold Wasserman
- Chairman, The Idea Factory
Collaborators
Champions who help make great design happen
- Robyn Waters
- Founder and president of RW Trend, LLC
- Kun-Hee Lee
- Chairman and CEO, Samsung electronics
- Sam Farber
- Founder, Copco, OXO, and Wovo
- Bob Porter
- Executive Vice President, SSM Health Care
Next Generation
Meet four rising stars who are charting the future
- Yves Behar
- Founder, fuseproject
- Kathleen Brandenburg
- Principal and cofounder, IA Collaborative
- Geoff McFetridge
- Founder, Champion Graphics
- Angela Shen-Hsieh
- President and CEO, Visual i/o