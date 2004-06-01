Masters of Design

Four masters who are leading the world of design

J Mays VP of Global Design, Ford Motor Co. David Kelley Founder and Chairman, IDEO David Macaulay Author and Illustrator Burt Rutan Founder, president, and CEO, Scaled Composites

Impact Players

Four high-impact projects that shaped the year in design– and the people who launched them

William McDonough Principal and founder, William McDonough + Partners Tom Ford former Creative Director, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent Jonathan Ive Vice President of Industrial Design, Apple Computer INC. Marcia Lausen Founding member, AIGA Design for Democracy

Game Changers

The risk takers and agitators who are rewriting the rules

Collaborators

Champions who help make great design happen

Robyn Waters Founder and president of RW Trend, LLC Kun-Hee Lee Chairman and CEO, Samsung electronics Sam Farber Founder, Copco, OXO, and Wovo Bob Porter Executive Vice President, SSM Health Care

Next Generation

Meet four rising stars who are charting the future