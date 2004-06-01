advertisement
Masters of Design

Masters of Design
By Fast Company1 minute Read

Peak Performers

Four masters who are leading the world of design

J Mays
VP of Global Design, Ford Motor Co.
David Kelley
Founder and Chairman, IDEO
David Macaulay
Author and Illustrator
Burt Rutan
Founder, president, and CEO, Scaled Composites

Impact Players

Four high-impact projects that shaped the year in design– and the people who launched them

William McDonough
Principal and founder, William McDonough + Partners
Tom Ford
former Creative Director, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent
Jonathan Ive
Vice President of Industrial Design, Apple Computer INC.
Marcia Lausen
Founding member, AIGA Design for Democracy

Game Changers

The risk takers and agitators who are rewriting the rules

Adrian Van Hooydonk
President, DesignworksUSA
Maurice Cox
Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia
John Maeda
Professor of Media Arts and Sciences, MIT
Arnold Wasserman
Chairman, The Idea Factory

Collaborators

Champions who help make great design happen

Robyn Waters
Founder and president of RW Trend, LLC
Kun-Hee Lee
Chairman and CEO, Samsung electronics
Sam Farber
Founder, Copco, OXO, and Wovo
Bob Porter
Executive Vice President, SSM Health Care

Next Generation

Meet four rising stars who are charting the future

Yves Behar
Founder, fuseproject
Kathleen Brandenburg
Principal and cofounder, IA Collaborative
Geoff McFetridge
Founder, Champion Graphics
Angela Shen-Hsieh
President and CEO, Visual i/o
