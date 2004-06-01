Masters of Design: A Jury of Their Peers

Paola Antonelli

advertisement

advertisement

Since joining MoMA 10 years ago, Paolla Antonelli has had to compete with Picasso and Magritte to capture people’s attention. Her shows have done just that. From exhibitions on the future of the workplace to her current show on “humble” masterpieces such as Post-It notes and Bic pens, Antonelli continues to demonstrate to the world the scope and dynamism of design. Sara L. Beckman In her eight years of teaching at one of the country’s top business schools, Beckman has co-taught one of most popular courses there, according to students and faculty alike. The legendary new-product-development class brings together business, design, and engineering students to create multi-disciplinary teams tasked with the challenge of coming up with a new product idea and prototype. John R. Hoke III An architect by training, John Hoke has taken the sneaker to mythic status. He joined Nike in 1992, but he’s been designing shoes for years — since he was a kid, actually, sending in shoe designs to company founder Phil Knight. Today, Hoke’s team creates more than 200 new styles of foot wear each year for the athletic apparel giant. Nancye Green

advertisement

Nancye Green has solved communications problems of all kinds — from retail design and concept development to information design and brand strategy work — for some of the world’s most well-known companies: Sony, P&G, General Motors, and Estée Lauder. She designed and developed American Girl Place, the store, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. And now she’s working on Naomi Judd’s skincare line, which was launched last August through infomercials and has drawn more than 100,000 customers. Green’s first foray into the medium is hardly the high-design world she’s known for nearly 30 years, but she’s betting that it’s her next big line to high-impact marketing and branding. Richard Koshalek Since Richard Koshalek was appointed president of Art Center College of Design in 1999, the world-class institution has embarked on a 10-year multi-million-dollar program to help designers open themselves up to the world. It’s time for more of what Koshalek calls “creative leadership.” Design is a pragmatic solution to any number of intractable global problems, he says, taking that message to some of today’s most-impressive leaders at events such as the World Economic Forum. Claudia Kotchka She’s a woman on a mission: As Proctor & Gamble’s first-ever chief design officer, Claudia Kotchka faces the challenge of building design into the very DNA of the world’s largest consumer products company. Peter Lawrence

advertisement

At the intersection of design and business for about 30 years, Peter Lawrence has helped some (but not enough, he says) of the world’s top companies and business schools understand the power of design as a competitive resource. Lawrence, an architect by training who recalls that the client was never talked about in school, has also worked closely with designers to position design in a business context. Roger Mandle Educator, art historian, and former leader of major museums such as the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., RISD’s Roger Mandle is the president presidents turn to. A veteran of 35 years in arts and humanities education, Mandle (who was appointed by Reagan and George H. W. Bush as a member of the National Council on the Arts and is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the Ambassadors for the Arts, appointed by former President Clinton) has long helped steer the country’s art and design agenda. Clement Mok As the creative mind behind such change-the-game technologies and products as the Macintosh computer, the Microsoft Network, and the iconic Aeron chair, Clement Mok, a self-described “instigator of things,” has played an undeniably influential role in how we live and work. Jane Fulton Suri

advertisement