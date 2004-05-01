Uganda, the Entrepreneur’s Paradise

Percentage of individuals, age 18 to 64, active in either starting up or managing a new enterprise:
|Uganda
|29.3%
|Venezuela
|27.3%
|Thailand
|18.9%
|India
|17.9%
|Argentina
|17.0%
|Korea
|14.5%
|New Zealand
|13.8%
|Brazil
|13.2%
|Mexico
|12.4%
|China
|12.0%
|Iceland
|11.3%
|United States
|11.3%
|Australia
|9.9%
|AVERAGE
|9.0%
|Ireland
|8.6%
|Canada
|8.5%
|Switzerland
|7.3%
|Israel
|7.1%
|Hungary
|6.6%
|United Kingdom
|6.0%
|Singapore
|5.4%
|Italy
|4.6%
|Poland
|4.4%
|Slovenia
|4.3%
|France
|2.6%
|Russia
|2.5%
From the “2003 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor,” based on interviews in 40 countries in 2002 and 2003. The project is hosted by Babson College and the London Business School and sponsored by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.