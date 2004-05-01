advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uganda, the Entrepreneur’s Paradise

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Percentage of individuals, age 18 to 64, active in either starting up or managing a new enterprise:

Uganda 29.3%
Venezuela 27.3%
Thailand 18.9%
India 17.9%
Argentina 17.0%
Korea 14.5%
New Zealand 13.8%
Brazil 13.2%
Mexico 12.4%
China 12.0%
Iceland 11.3%
United States 11.3%
Australia 9.9%
AVERAGE 9.0%
Ireland 8.6%
Canada 8.5%
Switzerland 7.3%
Israel 7.1%
Hungary 6.6%
United Kingdom 6.0%
Singapore 5.4%
Italy 4.6%
Poland 4.4%
Slovenia 4.3%
France 2.6%
Russia 2.5%

From the “2003 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor,” based on interviews in 40 countries in 2002 and 2003. The project is hosted by Babson College and the London Business School and sponsored by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life