Cuckoo for Customers

Joey Parsons is wearing a straightjacket, and he’s surrounded by a crowd applauding his commitment. Not to a mental institution, but to providing the best service to his company’s customers. Parsons, 24, has just won the Straightjacket Award, the most coveted employee distinction at Rackspace, a San Antonio-based Web-hosting company. His colleagues voted him March’s winner of the award, which recognizes the employee who best lives up to the Rackspace motto of delivering “fanatical support,” a dedication to customers that’s so intense it borders on the loony.

It’s a far cry from the Rackspace that customer-care vice president David Bryce found when he arrived in 1999. The company manages the technology back end of Web sites for clients as diverse as e-tailers, game sites, and online ad agencies–folks for whom having a reliable site is obviously critical. Yet the tech-support staff appeared to feel no urgency about addressing problems, Bryce says, and sometimes seemed openly hostile to customers (sound familiar?).

Bryce was hired to convert Rackspace–born at the height of the tech boom out of the dorm rooms of three college students –into an organization motivated by service, not just by technology. “We knew what great service looked like, but we didn’t know how to build it,” says managing director and cochairman Morris Miller. After spending a few weeks observing customers and employees alike, Bryce figured that he did. “In the dictionary, under ‘fanatic,’ it says ‘overly zealous or obsessed with,’ ” says Bryce, who had impressed Miller with the superb service organization he created at a startup cleaning company called USA EnviroClean. “I wanted that to be us, so providing fanatical support became our internal mantra. I held a meeting and said, ‘This is going to be our focus from now on.’ “

Bryce, the cofounders, and the original Rackspace investors all remember the reaction to that statement the same way: dead silence. “It was offensive to some people,” founder Richard Yoo says. “I had always assumed that with any technical service, as long as things are up and running, our job is done.” Yoo and others were also skeptical of how well Bryce, then a 27-year-old janitorial entrepreneur, would understand, manage, and motivate a staff of techies.

Bryce started with a few simple rules: Criticizing a customer is a firing offense. Be reliable. No news is not good news–communicate frequently with customers. Look for ways to exceed expectations and make customers say “wow.” Remove hassles–make it easy for customers to do business with Rackspace. A few months later, the very first gift–a basket of sausages and chocolates–arrived from a customer. “It was a simple gift basket, but it convinced everyone that David was right,” Yoo says.

New programs and structures followed. Instead of siloed departments, “Rackers” (as employees are known) now sit in eight pods–clusters that include a team leader, two to three account managers, a billing specialist, and several tech-support specialists. Each team serves a group of customers sorted by the size and complexity of their projects. If an account manager is on the phone with a customer who is confused about a bill, the billing specialist for that account is just across the desk and available to help. If one technician is stumped, another who is also familiar with that customer sits next to him and can just jump in when needed.

The structure is a big hit with customers such as advertising giant J. Walter Thompson, which, along with Rackspace, manages the Web site for one of its most important accounts, the U.S. Marine Corps. “When I make a phone call, I get the same person every time, and he knows my account,” says JWT IT manager Chris Gregory, who handles the Marines’ account. “If I have a problem at 3 a.m., someone from the team has the shift, and they usually have things fixed in 5 or 10 minutes. They even call me once a month just to go over relevant usage statistics and performance metrics on my account. I’ve never experienced that kind of dedication with any other provider before.”