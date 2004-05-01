The Corporate Shrink

I’m a lawyer, and I have just joined my first corporate board. The chairman, a client of mine, runs meetings as if only his ideas matter; he seems more interested in impressing us than in using our counsel. How do I handle this?

This board could be headed for serious governance problems, especially if the company needs fixing. Here are some suggestions for assessing the impact of this chairman’s personality on boardroom dynamics.

Since you’ve known him as a client, ask yourself whether he’s been consistently self-involved–or whether, in different settings, he loosens up. If his behavior is consistent, your battle is tougher, as he’s unlikely to be open to criticism, debate, or alternative ideas. His narcissism might also get in the way of honestly acknowledging problems when they arise and could lead to denial rather than responsive action.

Does his behavior silence or inhibit a room full of otherwise able-minded directors? His need for control may stem from insecurity about his abilities to lead or to solve complex problems facing the company. Those feelings, of course, always have complicated roots. But they may involve overbearing parents who never allowed him to learn from experience or to be wrong. Such leaders, though brilliant in some respects, are painfully insecure deep down, and they compensate by doing to others what was done to them as children.

If you’ve known the chairman to act differently, and if your relationship with him is close enough, then you could discreetly offer observations on what it’s like to serve on his board. If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, ask yourself why–it parallels the very problem that exists in the boardroom. We often put leaders on pedestals, and in so doing, we can overlook the ways in which they inadvertently undermine the group they depend on most.

One of my partners in a hedge fund is a brilliant investor, but he also has a wicked temper. When frustrated, he blows up and is impossible to be around. He can be abusive and is disrupting the partnership. Can his career be saved?

Some of your colleagues are probably wondering what can be done to end his career rather than save it. This kind of aggression is deeply etched in your partner’s personality and won’t be easily tamed by benevolent feedback, authoritarian rebukes, or anger-management courses.