The global economy is thriving, thank you, in middle America. Evidence? Check the “made in” tags on the togs at your local Gap. Here’s an inventory of one store.
- Bangladesh
- Brazil
- Cambodia
- Canada
- China
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Macao
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Nepal
- Northern Mariana
- Islands (U.S.A.)
- Philippines
- Russia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab
- Emirates
- U.S.A.
- Vietnam
For a complete listing of Gap’s supplier nations, visit the Web (www.gapinc.com/social_resp/ifpr/how_made/where_made_body.shtm).