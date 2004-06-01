advertisement
Trade Gap

By Jennifer Esty1 minute Read

The global economy is thriving, thank you, in middle America. Evidence? Check the “made in” tags on the togs at your local Gap. Here’s an inventory of one store.

  • Bangladesh
  • Brazil
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • China
  • El Salvador
  • Guatemala
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Macao
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Nepal
  • Northern Mariana
  • Islands (U.S.A.)
  • Philippines
  • Russia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Sri Lanka
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Arab
  • Emirates
  • U.S.A.
  • Vietnam

For a complete listing of Gap’s supplier nations, visit the Web (www.gapinc.com/social_resp/ifpr/how_made/where_made_body.shtm).

