Are You a Polyolefin Optimizer? Take This Quiz!

When Kurt Swogger arrived at Dow Chemical’s plastics business in 1991, launching a new product could take anywhere from 6 to 15 years. In fact, in the previous three years, the Polyolefins & Elastomers unit had introduced no new products whatsoever. So how is it that today, a new product launch takes just two to four years? Or that Swogger’s research-and-development group has helped deliver 13 successful launches in the past decade?

This is, after all, a plastics business–a $7.5 billion division that moves 20 billion pounds of product a year in a low-margin, slow-changing industry. It took Swogger, a 54-year-old company veteran, to see that Dow could break out of the commodity trap by rapidly creating new, high-value products delivering more profits.

The turnaround is in part a function of sheer scientific discovery. In 1989, Dow discovered a new catalyst that allowed it to create entirely new types of polyethylene, expanding the range of possible products. Dow also became more customer focused, sending researchers and marketers to meet with customers before products were created to learn what they really wanted.

But Swogger says the biggest change involved rethinking the R&D team itself. “Consultants all talk about business processes, but the simple fact is that some guys do development better than others,” he says. The biggest obstacle to launching great new products was not having the right people in the right jobs. “Job assignment is everything–and that was my biggest job, to shift people around to the right place.”

Early on, Swogger reassigned his employees, distinguishing pure inventors from those who added value later in the game–and others yet who were best at marketing the new products. He did this by asking simple questions. Did an employee have the right attitude? Did she have the right skills? If not, did she have the aptitude to learn?

“I’d put them on a job for six months, see how it worked. If it didn’t, I moved them around to a different assignment. But I was right on the first go about 60% of the time.” By 1994, he had replaced more than 50% of the division’s staff. “We had a bloody battle the whole time,” he says (referring to some employees’ reactions as well as resistance by management to tinker this much with staffing assignments), “until it was clear that it worked.”

The question was, why did it work? For Swogger, it was important that his division not depend forever on his “gut check” approach to hiring and job assignments. He needed a formal explanation of his results in order to replicate his system over the longer term. So as new products rolled off the line for the first time in years, he hooked up with Greg Stevens, a former Dow employee and now president of a consulting firm called WinOvations Inc., to help codify the changes.