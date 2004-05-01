Worker, Hack Thyself

I know it was for demonstration purposes only. But still, when John Nunes, an information security consultant, called my cell phone and rigged the caller ID to display my office phone number (even though I was staring at my office phone at the time and Nunes placed the call from 300 miles away), it was spooky.

Spooky because it doesn’t take a great leap to imagine an overworked, soon-to-be-outsourced IT grunt running a Fortune 500 company’s database in San Diego getting a call from “someone” at New York headquarters — hey, the caller ID checks out — asking him to shift some of the data to another server for a few hours. As it turns out, that server happens to belong to some Filipino teenager in desperate need of some fresh credit card numbers so he can score a new plasma screen TV. Or worse, it belongs to the company’s fiercest competitor.

There’s even a term for these kinds of human-computer shenanigans: social engineering. It’s a phrase that often gets bandied about as an afterthought when talking about the hacker world of viruses and worms and all the rest. But, Nunes warns, it’s the single area of hackerdom that individuals and companies have not paid nearly enough attention to.

A familiar cry among hackers these days goes something like this: There’s no patch for human stupidity.

Actually, there is one. “Education,” says Barry Kaufman, the chief technology officer of the Intense School, a hacker bootcamp for corporate IT staffs. “Technical controls have just about caught up with the hackers. It’s humans that are the weakest link in the chain.”

But for Kaufman, education doesn’t mean just having a security consultant lecture a roomful of corporate IT folks on the latest threats. Instead, the Intense School teaches its students how to hack for themselves so they can put their IT department’s feet to the fire.

“It’s hard to tell people, watch out for this particular scam or that one,” Kaufman says. “Every organization is different and there needs to be someone there who can put its controls to the test.”