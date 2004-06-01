Masters of Design: David Macaulay

David Macaulay studied architecture in school, but he never really wanted to design a physical building. “I just wanted to see my name on the cover of a book,” he says. But leaf through any of the 20 wondrous books he has created over the past 31 years–many of which explain in accessible, oh-that’s-how-they-did-it illustrations how architectural wonders such as pyramids and cathedrals were built–and it’s clear his passion runs much deeper. Macaulay is one of the country’s foremost designers of information: He uncovers the “organizing principles,” as design guru Richard Saul Wurman puts it, of the things, both grand and mundane, that mystify us. And with last year’s publication of Mosque, Macaulay offers his readers more than just an illustration of The Way Things Work (the title of his best-selling book). Mosque, begun three days after the terrorist attacks of September 11, epitomizes Macaulay’s unrivaled ability to communicate across the cultural boundaries that so often divide us.
- Peak Performers: Four masters who are leading the world of design
-
- J Mays, VP of Global Design, Ford Motor Co.
- David Kelley, Founder and Chairman, IDEO
- David Macaulay, Author and Illustrator
- Burt Rutan, Founder, President, and CEO, Scaled Composites
- Impact Players: Four high-impact projects that shaped the year in design–and the people who launched them
-
- William McDonough, Principal and founder, William McDonough + Partners
- Tom Ford , Former Creative Director, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent
- Jonathan Ive, Vice President of Industrial Design, Apple Computer Inc.
- Marcia Lausen, Founding member, AIGA Design for Democracy
- Game Changers: The risk takers and agitators who are rewriting the rules
-
- Adrian Van Hooydonk, President, DesignworksUSA
- Maurice Cox, Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia
- John Maeda, Professor of Media Arts and Sciences, MIT
- Arnold Wasserman, Chairman, The Idea Factory
- Collaborators: Champions who help make great design happen
-
- Robyn Waters, Founder and president of RW Trend, LLC
- Kun-Hee Lee, Chairman and CEO, Samsung electronics
- Sam Farber, Founder, Copco, OXO, and Wovo
- Bob Porter, Executive Vice President, SSM Health Care
- Next Generation: Meet four rising stars who are charting the future
-
- Yves Behar, Founder, fuseproject
- Kathleen Brandenburg, Principal and Cofounder, IA Collaborative
- Geoff McFetridge, Founder, Champion Graphics
- Angela Shen-Hsieh, President and CEO, Visual i/o
- A Jury of Their Peers
- Introducing 11 jurors–top leaders from universities, cultural institutions, and business–who helped us select our 20 Masters of Design.
- Lessons From the Masters
- These five ideas will help you incorporate design principles in your work — and better connect with customers and colleagues.