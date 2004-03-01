Where Are They Now?

In the March 2004 issue, as part of our “What We Learned in the New Economy” package, Ryan Underwood tracks down some now-old New Economy luminaries who have — in some cases — fallen off the business radar. Now, Fast Company readers can indicate who they’d like to track down. Let us know which once-prominent business leaders and innovators you want to catch up on, and the Fast Company team will do its best to get the goods on those long gone.