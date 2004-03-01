What We Learned In The New Economy: Profiles

Joe Kraus looks as if he just strolled out of a freshman economics class at Stanford. Fresh-faced and trim, wearing a string bracelet and toting a computer bag, he doesn’t seem close to 32. He certainly doesn’t look old enough to have lived through the dramatic rise and fall of Excite.com, the Internet search engine he and five others founded in a garage the summer after their college graduation.

Worth more than $500 million at one moment, Kraus saw his company fall to pieces after an ill-fated merger with Internet cable outfit @Home. Kraus came out okay financially, having cashed out part of his stake, but emotionally it wasn’t so easy to go from wunderkind to someone people kinda wonder about. “It’s very sad to see something you’ve spent so much effort and energy on, a third of your life creating, and–poof!–it’s gone,” he says.

What went wrong? Kraus points fingers in all directions, including his own. He says the company failed in part because @Home, a joint venture of several cable companies, dissolved in infighting. But there were strategic errors, too, such as the acquisition of Blue Mountain Arts’ online greeting-card company for $780 million, much of which was paid in cash. “The valuations look ridiculous, but they weren’t ridiculous at the time,” he says ruefully. The other error, says Kraus, was Excite’s failure to see that many businesses would actually pay to be part of a search engine, as Google has figured out.

“Fried,” in his own words, Kraus backpacked around the world. He got married, and in 2003 had a son. He and an Excite partner, Graham Spencer, recently decided the time was right for a new venture. Though he’s coy about the details, it involves a simple way to collaboratively build documents or Web sites using only an HTML browser. “The company-creation process is the juice,” he says. And it’s that heady beverage he wants to taste at least one more time.

Burned, Sure–But She’d Do It All Again

Ellen Hancock

Former CEO, Exodus Communications

At least Ellen Hancock can laugh about it now. “He told me it was a growth company with no risk!” she chuckles. She is recounting the recruiting pitch lobbed at her in 1997 by an investor in Exodus Communications, the Web-hosting startup she ran as chief executive from March 1998 to September 2001. As it turned out, he was wrong on both counts. The dotcoms that used the company to host their sites went bust. Exodus collapsed two weeks after Hancock was forced to resign.