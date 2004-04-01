Practicing More Than Jack Preached

One of the unexpected highlights of working with GE chief Jack Welch on his best-selling biography often occurred in the early to late evenings. Jack and I would be holed up in the conference room of his office at GE’s Fairfield, Connecticut, headquarters, weary from 10-12 hours of grueling work on a manuscript. Suddenly, Jeff Immelt would wander in, sit down, and plop his feet up on the table.

Jeff had been publicly named as Jack’s successor but was still months away from assuming the job. He spent every day back then — in the winter and spring of 2001 — familiarizing himself with GE’s vast operations and its people. At day’s end, Jeff often checked in with Jack for an informal chat on what he had discovered.

Before Jeff was picked as the person to fill those very large shoes worn by the boss, I hadn’t met him. Jack protected each of the three finalists for his job, trying to minimize the pressure on each candidate and the inevitable competition among them.

So my earliest impressions of Jeff were formed during these impromptu meetings between the current and the future leaders of one of the world’s most powerful corporations. What most impressed me during these late visits was the ease and informality that Jeff brought into the room. Jeff was, to use a phrase by Jack, completely “comfortable in his own skin.” He showed remarkable self-confidence and poise, not arrogance or cockiness.

These two very different men — nearly 20 years apart by age — could have been a pair of teammates on the bench, exchanging opinions of the pitcher out on the mound. The conversation was that easy and that honest. And Jeff never hesitated to disagree with the boss on any number of issues, even firmly.

Sometimes, Jack would joke that he had a “confession” to make to Jeff. Jack then would tell Jeff how he had taken one of his “deep dives” during the day, involving himself directly in something many layers down in the trenches where most CEOs would simply be accused of micro-managing.

The two would chuckle and move on from there. The trust, respect, and admiration they shared with each other were obvious. As the casual listener in the room, the proverbial fly on the wall, I came away profoundly impressed by Jeff’s intelligence, his ability to quickly size up a situation or a person, and his skill clearly articulating the options on every new challenge he had discovered only hours earlier. Just as impressive, however, was his leadership style. Open, direct, and informal, he brought a calm and reasoned voice to whatever problem the two discussed.