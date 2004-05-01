Send in the Clowns

Getting called a clown is rarely a compliment. Unless you want to join the circus, it’s not much of a career goal, either. In addition to the obvious–bad makeup and ill-fitting shoes–all clowns have a surprising amount in common. This is because of a simple truth: Clowns are based on us. They embody what’s wrong with human nature, just magnified a bit.

Are you a clown? Do you work with clowns? I break down clownhood into four common traits.

1. Clowns ignore science. Whether it’s the magic of fitting 16 full-sized clowns into a VW Beetle or the constant arguments between clowns and gravity, the fruitless conflict between what’s real and what a clown desires is a fixture in a clown’s act.

Organizations (and politicians) tend to believe that science is optional. It’s not. If you run ads and they don’t work, it doesn’t matter how you spin it; they didn’t work. If your industry is changing because of a technological breakthrough, it doesn’t matter whether you “believe” in the breakthrough; it’s still true. We may have all sorts of business and theological reasons to challenge a piece of science, but denying the reality of a tested universe never leads to a positive outcome.

Kodak, for example, spent years denying, ignoring, or evading the reality of digital photography and its inevitable impact on the film business. And when it recently announced plans to lay off one-fifth of its already-decimated workforce, you couldn’t help but holler, “You clowns! Did it just now dawn on you that digital cameras were going to catch on?”

Clowns refuse to measure their results, because measurement implies that they accept the reality of the outside world. Wishful thinking is not a replacement for the real world. Only clowns can get away with that.

2. Clowns don’t plan ahead. Clowns get big laughs from slamming into a brick wall or running to catch up with a car that left without them.