Post(er) Boy

Writing about your company on a blog — especially if you don’t work in your company’s PR department — can be a tricky business. You want to appear open and engender trust, but you also don’t want to let loose company secrets.

If there’s anyone who’s been able to do it, and do it well, it’s Robert Scoble, an employee at Microsoft (a “technical evangelist,” to be specific) who works in community programs. Not only does Scoble write about his employer — comments are mostly positive, but the occasional criticism creeps in — he also writes one of the most popular blogs on the Web. Here, from one of Scoble’s blog entries last year, an excerpt of his thoughts about writing the company blog.