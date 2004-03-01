advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Feedback: What You Learned

By Fast Company1 minute Read

As part of our online package for “What We Learned in the New Economy,” Fast Company asked readers to tell us what you learned. Will we make the same mistakes all over again? Are we wiser, along with a bit sadder? Readers around the world weighed in with experiences and stories by turns inspiring and instructive – and critical of the New Economy’s promise. We’ve collected some of the best and brightest reader reports.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life