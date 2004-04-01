It’s a Blog World After All

Robert Scoble may well be one of the most powerful people in Redmond right now. “The Scobleizer,” as he’s known to his daily readers, writes a Web log, or blog, posting comments on topics that range from the world’s largest pistachio factory to how cheap it is to eat in Shanghai. Mostly, though, he writes about Microsoft. On January 27, 14 of the 31 posts he made between midnight and the time he went to bed, sometime after 3:41 a.m., were about the software giant or its products. But the Scobleizer is no ordinary Windows-obsessed blog jockey. He is, in fact, a Microsoft employee. He’s a “technical evangelist,” to be precise, whose job includes communicating with customers on the Web. One way he does this is by writing blogs. He gets feedback from tech-savvy readers on how to improve Microsoft products, and at times, he’s even mildly critical of his employer. After Microsoft threatened a teen who registered MikeRoweSoft.com, Scoble wrote this: “It’s unfortunate that we went after a 17-year-old named ‘Mike Rowe,’ though. I’m sorry that happened to you Mike.”

What’s this? Humility from the House of Gates? That’s life in the blog world, where one whiff of PR or marketing spin will instantly mark you as phony. “If my credibility goes down,” says Scoble, “then what do I have?” Though he’s just one of hundreds of employee bloggers at the software giant, Scoble is by far the most widely read. More than 850 blogs and 1,300 sites link to him, putting him right up there with Howard Dean’s Blog for America at its height. And he’s aware of his power: “I know I’m playing with dynamite,” Scoble says.

Dynamite, indeed. The burgeoning blog world–1.6 million keyboard tappers at last count–is making big inroads into corporate culture. From tech companies like Microsoft (which says it “respects and supports” blogs like Scoble’s) and IBM to decidedly nontech outfits like Dr. Pepper, companies are starting to use blogging both as a medium to market products and monitor brands and as an internal knowledge-management tool. To meet corporate demand, both UserLand and Six Apart, makers of popular blog software programs, are coming out with enterprise-level products later this year.

Corporate America is jumping onto the blogwagon for many of the same reasons all those journalists, brooding teenagers, and presidential campaigners are already on board. Unlike email and instant messaging, blogs let employees post comments that can be seen by many and mined for information at a later date, and internal blogs aren’t overwhelmed by spam. And unlike most corporate intranets, they’re a bottoms-up approach to communication. “With blogs, you gain more, you hear more, you understand where things are going more,” says Halley Suitt, who wrote a fictional case study on corporations and blogging for the Harvard Business Review. “Even better, you understand them faster.”

At Verizon, Paul Perry, a director in the company’s eServices division, started a blog to keep up with news about competitors. Using a news aggregator, a popular blog-world tool that grabs and assembles syndicated “feeds” of content from Web sites and other blogs, people in his group can quickly post news they find on those feeds to the internal blog. DaimlerChrysler employs Web log software at a few of its U.S. plants; managers discuss problems and keep a record of their solutions. And American Airlines, where only 20% of the company’s highly mobile workforce has corporate email, is considering blogs as a way to give employees more channels to management.

The Hartford Financial Services Group is already finding success using blogs in one of its mobile groups. A team of 40 field technology managers, who serve as links between The Hartford’s network of insurance agents and the home office, set up a blog in August. They use it to share information about e-commerce features and solutions to technology problems. Before, email and voice mail sufficed, but email threads would die, and there was no way to search past shared information. “We don’t get a chance to talk with each other as often as we’d like,” says Steve Grebner, one of The Hartford’s field managers, who thinks of the blog a little like a town square. “To me, it’s like there’s 14–or 40–brains out there, and you might as well tap into that knowledge base.”

So do blogs hold the key to seamless sharing of collective corporate intelligence, the holy grail of knowledge management? Web log software is cheaper to install and maintain than many knowledge-sharing programs, and it’s extremely simple to use. Knowledge software often requires employees to take both an extra step and extra time to record what they know, and to fit their knowledge into a database of inflexible categories. Internal blogs are more integrated into a worker’s regular daily communications. IBM began blogging in December, and by February, some 500 employees in more than 30 countries were using it to discuss software development projects and business strategies. And while blogs’ inherently open, anarchic nature may be unsettling, Mike Wing, IBM’s vice president of intranet strategy, believes their simplicity and informality could give them an edge. “It may be an easy, comfortable medium for people to be given permission to publish what they feel like publishing,” he says.