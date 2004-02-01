Feedback: Skewed Definitions of Success

I found your article fascinating and enjoyed the perspective that it presented. There is one point that I think could have been emphasized: Most of those driven, married-with-kids, “successful” men can only do what they do career-wise because they have a wife who looks after all the home-related issues that they don’t have time for. This is generally true even for two-income families where the wife is a working professional.

In contrast, working women usually don’t have that luxury — they’re going to rely on their husband to cook meals, clean, change diapers and iron? I don’t think so. Sure, they can hire nannies, but it’s not the same thing. I think that our definitions of success are deeply skewed and in my view, it’s a sign of health and progress that more women aren’t opting for the stressed-out, competitive, ego-driven top jobs when they have the choice.

In a different context, I found it intriguing that on an all-women climb of K2, the second highest peak in the world, a number of the women chose not to try for the summit because they had children. They didn’t want the possibility of leaving their kids without a mother. I have never heard of a male climber making that choice based on those reasons. Obviously, women do have different priorities and thank God for that.

