Feedback: Blame It on the MBA’s

A bunch of MBA’s thought that people could get rich by some new magical method that did not involve hard work, creativity, and dedication. A group of people had a mindset that they were smarter and better than the rest of the world because they could create PowerPoints and drone on and on about the plainly obvious. All for a high fee, of course.

When history looks back upon these people, they will not be regarded highly, no matter how much money they made for themselves or how many stock options they got. In the short term, those types all feel they are important and special, but 100 years from now — if we all survive the mess these greedy, selfish people created — they will be considered a low point in the evolution of mankind: intelligent beings who wasted a chance to make a positive contribution to society and mankind.

Our Readers Respond

Additional Feedback