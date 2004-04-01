The future of customer service? Perhaps it’s live chat. AT&T customers can now get help via the Internet. The question: Is it live or . . . something else? Here, a Fast Company correspondent encounters a representative identified as “Pam B.” AT&T thoughtfully provided an automated transcript.

Session ID: 411562

11:11:48 a.m.

“Thank you for contacting AT&T. Your agent is now ready to assist you.”

11:12:53 a.m.

Customer: “Please tell me how much it would cost to get a second line put in, and what do I do to get it done?”

11:13:13 a.m.

Customer service representative (CSR): “I would be glad to help you with that.”

11:14:28 a.m.

CSR: “Thank you for your patience.”

11:15:03 a.m.

CSR: “To install a second line, there is a charge of $13.50.”