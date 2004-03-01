Feedback: Additional Lessons

The only thing that matters for the future is unrelenting work, the kind of bone-tiring effort that collapses the weak and the lazy. The era of picking a career to follow foolish personal desires is over, thank God, and the time of toil has returned. Only the foolish and indolent can pretend that anything less than complete and total commitment to their work will suffice.

Learning the Hard Way

Money does not equal happiness. This simple truth had to be learned the hard way, and I am now happily working as a gardener!

Paper Chased

What goes up must come down. The next time I’m a millionaire on paper, sell.

Seek Extreme Balance

Extreme world views are usually wrong. The ability to balance the new thing and its promising potential with reality is one of the great skills we often miss when we get caught up in the exitement. That reality check might be boring, but it’s mature and could make the difference in a search for success.