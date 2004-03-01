Fast Company’s Cosmo (Inspired) Quiz

0-6 Cold Fish: You’re a Prozac overdose waiting to happen. We wish we could give you some comforting advice. Instead, just one word: Quit! Now! Before it’s too late to save yourself.

7-12 Slow Burn: You once loved work, but the romance is fading. You’re not where you want or need to be in your career. The question is: Can you get there if you stay in this relationship?

13-18 Hot to the Touch: Keep doing what you love and love what you’re doing! But before you get too hopelessly devoted, pay attention to that social life of yours. It exists for a reason.