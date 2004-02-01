High Times

What’s the best-read magazine in the skies? Whatever airlines put behind the barf bags. For carriers, in-flight mags are monopoly marketing at its rarest–an opportunity to seize the bleary eyeballs of captive, bored customers. But are they good reading? Fast Company went airborne to see.

American Way (American Airlines)

Our Take: This slick bimonthly features the “Celebrated Weekend,” in which an interchangeable celebrity of the moment gives the lowdown on a favorite city. This works, or not, depending on your interest in, say, actor Mark Wahlberg and his deep knowledge of Boston.

Requisite Boss Letter: Gerard Arpey isn’t just the CEO–he’s a licensed pilot! In one column, he tells how a plane stops. Good stuff.

FC Rating: 3 (out of 4). A clever approach.

Readership: 2.8 million

Attache (US Airways)

Our Take: Attache‘s business columnist, Daniel Gross, covers with wit and depth such topics as the meaning of corporate colors. And Attache isn’t afraid to have a little fun: Its October issue features a Wienermobile on the cover and a story about “nomadic advertising.”

Requisite Boss Letter: David Siegel’s column, larded with details of his employees’ lives, reads like a political speech. That’s not good.