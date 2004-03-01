Parma-Splat! An Opera In Way Too Many Acts

Even by operatic standards–far-fetched plots, implausible characters, and tearful histrionics–the escalating Parmalat drama gripping Italy has proved over-the-top tragicomedy.

True, it was the great American trio of Enron, WorldCom, and Tyco that introduced us to the high art of massive corporate fraud. But Parmalat and its chief executive, Calisto Tanzi, have taken the form to new levels. Theirs is a saga not just of wrongdoing and arrogance, but one of uniquely Italian flamboyant shamelessness.

For those who haven’t hung on every detail in the Italian dailies, or whose appreciation of sopranos is confined to a one-hour episode on HBO, here are program notes for this opera-in-progress.

Act I: In 1961, a young Calisto Tanzi quits university after his father dies to run the family’s prosciutto factory in Collecchio, near Parma. He imports from Sweden the concept of milk packaged in cartons–then introduces a process for producing longlife milk.

Act II: Tanzi snaps up dairies in a wave of government sell-offs. His Parmalat Finanziaria SpA grows into a food giant with annual sales of $9 billion and 36,000 employees in 30 countries.

Act III: Parmalat flies into financial turbulence following a costly expansion into Latin America and the United States. Aided by his feared sotto-capo, chief financial officer Fausto Tonna, and consigliere Gian Paolo Zini, Tanzi allegedly embarks on an amateurish scam, falsifying accounts and embezzling millions of euros through shady subsidiaries.