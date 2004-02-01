Pot Proponent Just Says No

You might think that the eminence grise of the medical-marijuana movement would enthusiastically support an effort by the British biotech GW Pharmaceuticals to produce and market medicines derived from Cannabis sativa. But in the Aboveground Marijuana Economy, there’s no such thing as a safe assumption.

Lester Grinspoon is a grandfather, an emeritus professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and the author of two seminal books on the therapeutic benefits of pot: Marihuana Reconsidered and Marihuana: The Forbidden Medicine (co-authored with James B. Bakalar). In an interview in his office in a Boston suburb, Grinspoon declared that the efficacy of cannabis as a medicine is beyond question, citing its versatility in treating a whole host of illnesses and symptoms, from glaucoma to arthritis pain to Krohn’s disease to migraine headaches. “Not a single death has ever been attributed to a marijuana overdose,” he says. “Marijuana is one of the least toxic drugs known to humankind.”

Grinspoon was opposed to marijuana use until the early 1970s, when his 10-year old son was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia. In his book, The Forbidden Medicine, he movingly describes how the drug relieved the violent nausea his son experienced from chemotherapy “during the remaining year of his life.” Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of patients who say they have been helped by marijuana.

Nevertheless, Grinspoon is critical of GW’s plan to market Sativex, a cannabis-laced oral spray that shows promise in relieving the pain and muscle rigidity that accompanies multiple sclerosis. It’s a curious stance, given that GW has reported to the House of Lords’ committee on science and technology that in recent trials, the vast majority of Sativex users indicated “significant alleviation” of at least one symptom, including pain, spasticity, and bladder problems; in some cases, the improvements were “sufficient to transform lives.”

Grinspoon has two problems with Sativex, which he laid out in an email that was widely circulated amongst medical-marijuana activists: “GW Pharmaceuticals,” he wrote, “sold this product to the Home Office on the assertion that it will provide all of the medical benefits of cannabis without imposing on the patient the ‘two dangerous’ effects — those of smoking and getting high…Although cannabis has been smoked widely in this country for four decades now, there are no reported cases of cancer or emphysema which can be attributed to marijuana…Those who are, in today’s antismoking climate, concerned about any toxic effects on the pulmonary system can now use a vaporizer, a device which frees the cannabinoid molecules from the plant material without the necessity of burning it and thereby producing smoke.

“As for the psychoactive effects,” Grinspoon continued, “I am not convinced that the therapeutic benefits of cannabis can be separated from the psychoactive effects, nor am I persuaded that that is always a desirable goal. For example, many patients with multiple sclerosis who use marijuana speak of mood elevation as well as the relief of muscle spasm and other symptoms. If cannabis contributes to their feeling better, should patients be deprived of this effect?”