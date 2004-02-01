These Boots Were Made for Selling

Search for “Manolo Blahnik” on eBay, and you’ll get smacked with long lists of carnival-worthy sales pitches: “NEW MANOLO BLAHNIK MARY JANE SZ 371ff2 RARE!!” Or “The Most Fabulous and Famous OKLA Boots by MANOLO BLAHNIK.” Buy it now: $479.

Welcome to the world of haute couture, eBay style, where hordes of anonymous, brandless sellers have all the fashion you need: new, old, worn, and fake.

To which Manolo Blahnik responds, “I don’t know anyone who buys or sells Manolo Blahniks online.” This is Ana Holwell, cuddly press coordinator for the oh-so-of-the- moment Manolo Blahnik boutique in New York. “It’s not like we personally check.”

But maybe they should.

EBay, once exclusively the down-market preserve of Beanie Babies scalpers and baseball-card fanatics, has seen some of its most explosive growth in the luxury-goods category. The site recently listed 2,046 sales for Prada bags, and 1,744 for Marc Jacobs pieces. Stella McCartney, Chanel: You name the high-end designer, someone’s auctioning the stuff.

EBay’s Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories category brought in an estimated $1.3 billion worth of transactions for 2003. And Lily Shen, the category’s senior manager, says she has witnessed a dramatic shift in the products offered on the site since 2001. Back then, vintage items were hot and new products made up only 15% of inventory. Now, new products account for 50% or more, with luxury items leading the charge.

But by all indications, elite fashionistas aren’t fueling this boom. Rather, it’s ladies in Peoria who suddenly want the latest Manolos, thanks to such shows as Sex and the City that have democratized the rarefied world of fashion. Which raises this question: Is eBay good or bad for retailers like Manolo Blahnik?