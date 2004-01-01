Why Even Thinking About Retirement Can Be a Bad Idea

My friend Dave was bubbling with enthusiasm. His company had just been acquired, and he had hit the jack-pot. After years of hard work, he was worth many millions of dollars. To make things even better, he didn’t have to stick around through the transition. At only 48, he now had the time, resources, and energy to do whatever he wanted. Dave’s face lit up as he described his new future: trips to exotic places, golfing whenever and wherever he liked, unlimited time to enjoy his wife and family. Life was going to be wonderful.

Six months later, Dave was home alone and miserable. The kids were away at college. After the remodeling of their home, his wife had become bored. She poured herself into a new job and seemed to be gone a good deal of the time.

One day, a deliveryman came over to drop off a package. Dave’s house was his last stop for the day, so Dave asked him in. Over a cup of coffee, the two engaged in what became a fascinating discussion. The courier surprised Dave with his keen insight into current global problems and his grasp of complex economic issues.

“What a neat conversation,” Dave later thought. “In fact, that conversation was so much fun, it was the highlight of my week!”

It was a revelation. When my friend looked in the mirror that afternoon, he saw the face of a guy who had been watching reruns of Everybody Loves Raymond on TV. For fun, he was playing mediocre golf and listening to old men at the country club repeat the same old war stories about what they used to do. He asked himself, “Did I just say the highlight of my week was bullshitting with the delivery guy about the world’s problems?”

Within two weeks, Dave had a new job. He realized that retirement, or even thinking and planning for retirement, isn’t all that it may seem to be.

I have had the privilege of getting to know many of the top thinkers in my field. They could all retire if they wanted to. But most do not. People like Peter Drucker, former Girl Scouts leader Frances Hesselbein, and Warren Bennis are amazing. They just keep on making great contributions. They aren’t working for money, prestige, or status. They are working because they love what they do, and they are making a positive difference in the world. Together with my friend Dave, they have taught me a great lesson: Our traditional notion of retirement is greatly overrated.