Another day, another survey. The Fast Company mail room is inundated with ostensibly objective studies via the public-relations machines of companies, trade associations, and advocacy groups, all trying to make a point (or a pitch). Are they credible? Relevant? Interesting? You make the call.
- “New Survey Reveals Americans Should Make Sleep a Priority.”
- Tylenol PM
- “Study Finds Business Travel Alternatives, Emergence of Web Conferencing and New E-Leadership Spur Trend Toward Virtual Collaboration.”
- MCI, “a leading global communications provider”
- “You’re Not Alone: Orbitz Holiday StressSaver Survey Reveals Over 60% Find Staying With Family Over the Holidays Stressful.”
- Orbitz online travel service
- “Surveys Find ‘True Love’ a Top Priority for Singles; Recent Surveys Explore Relationships, Modern Dating Challenges, and the Quest for True Love.”
- eHarmony, “the Internet’s fastest growing relationship service”
- “National Study Finds Families Remain Unprotected; Americans Still Have Not Prepared Wills.”
- LegalZoom.com, which “takes the hassle and expense out of preparing common legal documents”
- “New Survey Shows People Embarrassed by Head Lice, Though Condition Has Little to Do With Hygiene.”
- Safetek lice removal kit