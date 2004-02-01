Feedback: The Tradeoff That Women Do Not Want to Make

Wow! I just finished reading your article “Where Are the Women?” as I worked out in my “mini home gym” before sitting down to work in my home office as a sole proprietor of my own business. Okay, I’ll never be in the same league as Maria, Mary Lou, and Brenda. But I found myself nodding — again and again — as I read their comments about the tradeoff that women do not want to make when it comes to quality of life and careers. Yes, I am ambitious. (My gross is in the low six figures as a writer for hire and a ghost writer). But I also want balance in my life. In fact, I’m looking to balance it even better (having a home office means you are always working).